Wongers are entering the great unknown

Mickey Stones admits that his Horncastle Town squad are preparing to go into the great unknown.

The Wongers face back-to-back away games in the Lincs League, travelling to face Immingham Town on Saturday and Brigg Town the following weekend.

While Horncastle and their neighbouring clubs manage to keep up-to-date with each others’ business and comings and goings, Stones says that is not the same when it comes to those sides from the north of the county.

“It is different, we go blind to some of the places up there,” the Town joint-boss told The News.

“They have a good catchment area and have good players that we don’t always know a lot about.

“They have players they can bring in from Scunthorpe and Grimsby and the surrounding areas.

“You never really know what you are going to get with those sides.”

Those matches further afield also bring in additional problems for Horncastle.

“The travelling doesn’t affect some of us,” added Stones, who had a spell with Boston United.

“But for some of the younger players the Lincs League is all they’ve known.

“The longer journeys also mean 11am meets and some lads can’t get out of work in time to join up.”

But despite those problems brought up by the longer away games, Stones says his side go into every game with one objective.

He added: “We want to win every game we play.

“At the end of the day it shouldn’t matter whether you’re home or away or who you’re playing.

“If you want to do well in this league you’ve got to concentrate on your game and do things in the right way.”

Kick off at Immingham’s Woodlands Sports Ground will be at 2pm.

The following weekend Horncastle will travel to Brigg, where kick off at The Hawthorns will be an hour later at 3pm.