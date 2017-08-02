Whites up next for busy Wongers

Have your say

Horncastle Town will return to pre-season action on Saturday when they host Lincoln United’s under 21s side at The Wong.

The young Whites side look set to offer another stiff challenge for Andrew Shinn and Mickey Stones’ side as they look to get into top shape ahead of the upcoming Lincolnshire League season.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

The Wongers’ warm-up schedule continued this week with Friday night’s John Rawdon Memorial Trophy contest against Boston United, in which Town were beaten 6-0 by a team which mixed youngsters and National League North first teamers.

And last Tuesday night a youthful-looking Horncastle outfit held Boston Saturday League Premier Division outfit Old Leake to a goalless draw.