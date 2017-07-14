Title race will be as tight as ever - Shinn

Andrew Shinn believes that the race for the Lincolnshire League title will be as tight as ever this season.

The 20176-17 campaign saw Shinn and Mickey Stones make their managerial debuts in charge of Horncastle Town.

And they believe that, after learning a few lessons the hard way, they are now in a better position to challenge for the title.

However - the reigning Challenge Cup winners, who won the four-team Pete Beckers Memorial Cup as they began their pre-season action on Saturday - know whoever claims the title will have to be at their best to earn it.

Also taking part in Saturday’s competition were hosts Skegness Town - the back-to-back champions - and Wyberton, who have been competing at the right end of the table in recent seasons.

And despite the Lilywhites losing skipper Ben Davison, hotshot Will Britton, Jamie Epton and Luke Rayner-Mistry to Boston Town, Shinn believes they are still in a great position to make it a hat-trick of titles.

“Skegness are always a very strong side,” he said.

“They’ve lost a few but they’ve still got a very good squad and are still good enough to be up there.

“I’m sure they are confident they can win it again.”

Shinn also believes that there will be plenty of other contenders this campaign.

He added: “It’s going to be a tough season, especially now there’s the chance of promotion as well.

“I think Wyberton will be up there and we’re hearing Immingham have signed a few lads as well.

“But we’ve got a decent squad.

“Our first team, reserves and under 18s all train together.

“That gives us all the chance to work together and get to know each other’s games.

“We have to be confident that we can have a good season as well.”

The Wongers are currently without experienced midfielder Steve Lovett after he picked up an ankle injury, while joint boss Mickey Stones is also sidelined following a knee operation.

However, Shinn himself is returning to training after being out of action for six months after undergoing an ear operation.

The Wongers return to pre-season action when they host a Hucknall Town squad on Saturday, July 22.

Kick off at The Wong will be at 3pm.