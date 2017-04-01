This weekend’s fixtures...

Boston Saturday
Football League
Fixtures for April 1:
Taylors Garages Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Billinghay Ath v Swineshead Inst (M. Redgrift), Leverton SFC v Benington (M. Jackson), Old Leake v Ruskington Rvrs (R. Holland), Spilsby Town v Coningsby (N. Sleaford), Wyberton Res v Boston College (J. Mowatt).
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fishtoft v Kirton Town (T. Hewson), Freiston v Horncastle Town Res (P. Revell), Friskney v FC Kirton (P. Hindle), Old Dons v Fosdyke (R. Dungworth), Railway Ath v Fulbeck Utd (D. Lovell), Swineshead Res v Woodhall Spa Utd (J. Hudson).
Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International v Fishtoft Res (M. Winwright), Kirton Town Res v Coningsby Res (M. Grant), Pointon Res v Billinghay Res (J. Ulyatt), Sibsey v Spilsby Town Res (R. Larcombe), Swineshead A v Park Utd (C. Forbes).
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Fosdyke Res v Boston Ath (T. Page), Wyberton A v Mareham Utd (R. Mather - to be played at Rosebery Avenue).
Fixture for April 4:
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, final (KO 7pm): Fishtoft Res v Swineshead Res (P. Holland, P. Revell, T. Baron, M. Bruntlett - to be played at the DWB Stadium).