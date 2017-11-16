‘They will raise their game, they always do’

Mickey Stones says Horncastle Town can’t afford to be fooled by Wyberton’s league position.

Saturday’s Lincs League clash pits first against eighth at the Causeway (KO 2pm).

But despite the Wongers enjoying a 12-point advantage over the Villagers, Town are expecting the contest to be anything but one way.

“They’ve got a really good side,” Stones told The News.

“There’s always been a bit of rivalry between ourselves and Wyberton and I can guarantee they’ll raise their game when they play us. They always do.”

Horncastle know that matching Grimsby Borough Academy’s result at basement side CGB Humbertherm should keep them top of the table, due to their much stronger goal difference.

And Stones believes this will be important for the side as they prepare for a hectic pre-Christmas fixture list.

Saturday’s match at Wyberton will be followed up by a Challenge Cup quarter-final against the Borough Academy side.

The remaining league matches will be at in-form Immingham, who have knocked defending league champions Skegness Town out of two cup competitions, on December 3 and away to Ruston Sports - the only side to have beaten them in any competition so far this season - on the 16th.

“It’s a tough few weeks but we go into every game confident,” Stones added.

“Sometimes too confident.But there’s talk of what we can achieve this season and we want to win every competition we play in.”