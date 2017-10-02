“They wanted it more!” Boss Shinn admits Wongers were bullied out of the county cup

Lincs Junior Cup

Ruston Sports 2 Horncastle Town 1

Horncastle Town’s quest to win the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup will be put back another year following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Ruston Sports.

An under-strength Wongers side was forced to play the match with defender Dave Marshall between the sticks with regular keeper Lewis Burchnall joining Richard Jackson and Steve Brown on the list of unavailable players.

After going 1-0 down on the hour mark, Chris Johnson levelled things from the penalty spot.

However, Rustons, bottom of the Lincs league and still looking for their opening league win, had the final say to progress into round two.

“We let them bully us,” admitted joint manager Andrew Shinn.

“They were very physical but we knew they would be.

“We were under the cosh in the first half as they were coming down the slope and had the wind, but we played alright.

“In the second half we couldn’t play. We couldn’t put two passes together and couldn’t win tackles.

“They wanted it more on the day.”