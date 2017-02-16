Take two for Coningsby’s semi-final

Coningsby and Wyberton will go head to head this Saturday - with a place in the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup final at stake.

The two sides were due to meet in their semi-final at the weekend, only for the contest to fall foul of the conditions and be postponed.

But it will be a take two at the Causeway this Saturday, with a 1.30pm kick off.

Joe Greswell’s Villagers side will be favourites as they sit in seventh spot in the Lincolnshire League.

Indeed, Wyberton have won 11 of their past 12 matches in all competitions.

But Coningsby, who ply their trade in the Boston Saturday League, haven’t been afraid to raise a few eyebrows as they stormed through to the last four of the competition.

The winners will meet Skegness Town in the final at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank stadium, following their 8-0 thrashing of Nettleham at the weekend.

Only 10 of the scheduled 18 matches took place in the Boston League on Saturday due to the weather conditions.

In the Taylors Peugeot Division One, Woodhall Spa United thrashed Kirton Town 5-1.

With Graves Park struggling with the heavy conditions, Kirton’s home match was switched to Woodhall.

The switch did Town no favours as Woodhall swept Kirton aside with goals from Tom Richardson (two), Nathan Wright, Callum Cheetham and Tom Avison.

Horncastle Town Reserves’ scheduled contest did not go ahead as Freiston’s pitch was unplayable.

Coningsby Reserves’ strong side proved too much for Spilsby Town Reserves in the Taylors Ford Division Two.

Goals from Carl Wilson, Sean Taylor and Mitch Griffiths secured a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Mareham United were close to securing victory in their home match against Benington Reserves when they held a 2-0 lead going into the final 20 minutes of their Taylors Vauxhall Division Three clash, thanks to Daniel Burns’ double strike.

But their hard work was undone by Benington as they salvaged a point with two late goals from Jamie Lawson and Colin Cheer.