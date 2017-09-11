Super six as Coninsgby progress in county cup

Coningsby FC hosted Old Leake in the first round of the Lincolnshire Junior Cup on Saturday, running out 6-1 winners.

The visitors scored their one and only goal after 10 minutes when their centre forward connected with a cross to neatly put it away.

Sean Boothby got his name on the scoresheet when he scored for Coningsby with a free kick on the 20-minute mark.

Five minutes later he put the ball firmly in the net from a penalty.

Tom Sewell scored for the Reds with five mins left of the first half, before scoring twice more after the break to complete his hat-trick.

Jason Cooke headed the ball over the Old Leake keeper in the final minute of the game to conclude the scoring.

Results from September 9:

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup: AFC Holton Le Clay 4 Railway Ath 2, Billinghay Ath 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 6, FC Hammers 1 Ruston Sports 5, Skegness United 4 Stamford Lions 3, Benington 0 Limestone Rgrs 0 (Limestone won 4-1 on pens), Coningsby 6 Old Leake 1, Ruskington Rvrs 0 Scotter Utd 4, Long Sutton 5 Fishtoft 0, Immingham Town 6 Boston College 0, Leverton 0 College Wanderers 1, Fulbeck Utd 3 North Somercoates Utd 0, Pointon FC 1 Wyberton 4, Swineshead Inst 0 All Star Panthers 1, Old Dons v Louth Town - Dons awarded victory, Horncastle Town v Heckington Utd - Horncastle awarded victory, Tetney Rvrs 2 AFC Boston 0.

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Spilsby Town 3 Wyberton Res 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton 1 Swineshead Res 6, Friskney 1 Horncastle Town Res 3, Sibsey 2 Kirton Town 5, Woodhall Spa Utd 7 Freiston 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 4 Boston Ath 0, FC Wrangle 3 Colsterworth SSC 5, Holbeach Bank 2 Fosdyke 6, Park Utd 4 Billinghay Res 1, Railway Res 3 Coningsby Res 1, Wyberton A 9 Caythorpe 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 5 Mareham Utd 2, Digby 5 Swineshead A 0, Eagle Utd 3 Fosdyke Res 2, Skegness Town Res 8 Old Dons Res 1, Woodhall Spa Res 5 Spalding Harriers 0.

Fixtures for September 16:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Leverton SFC v Railway Ath (J. Hudson), Ruskington Rvrs v Pointon (S. Fisher).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v FC Kirton (R. Mather), JFC Seniors v Horncastle Town Res (M. Winwright), Pointon Res v Sibsey (R. Shortland).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Ath v FC Hammers (C. Varty), Boston International v Billinghay Res (G. Hurst), Caythorpe v Colsterworth SSC (M. Grant), Park Utd v Holbeach Bank (N. Vacca), Railway Res v FC Wrangle (C. Forbes), Wyberton A v Coningsby Res (J. Harmer).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res v Swineshead A (R. Larcombe), Eagle Utd v Northgate Olympic (L. West), Old Dons Res v Leverton Res (J. Ulyatt), Skegness Town A v College Res (S. Beaumont), Spalding Harriers v Digby (T. Page), Woodhall Res v Fosdyke Res (D. Bayes).

SHS Allum Ltd Fishtoft Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Billinghay Ath v Wyberton Res (T. Hewson), Fosdyke v Skegness Town Res (M. Bruntlett), Freiston v Fishtoft (T. Knott), Friskney v Benington (R. Crozier), Kirton Town v Woodhall Spa Utd (P. Revell), Mareham Utd v Coningsby (N. Sleaford), Old Leake v Old Dons (M. Brader), Swineshead Inst v Spilsby Town (T. Sharrock).