Stones sets Wongers AFC victory target

Mickey Stones has set his Horncastle Town the mission of finishing Saturday on top of the Lincolnshire League table.

The Wongers regained top spot in the county league following Saturday’s 5-0 drubbing of CGB Humbertherm, where goals from Liam Papworth, Ben Fidling, Michael Harness, Chris Johnson and Jack Wood were enough to leapfrog Grimsby Borough Academy on goal difference.

But victory at AFC Boston this weekend (KO 3pm) would leave Town top of the pile with seven of their 20 league games played.

“It’s important to keep momentum going,” Stones said.

“And if we can win on Saturday and finish on top, unbeaten in the league and with a third of our games played then I think that would be a good place to be.

“We’re desperate to win on Saturday and put us in a good position for the rest of the season.”

However, as well as picking up three points, Stones believes that the manner of the victory will be equally as important in a tightly-contestsed division.

“Goal difference will be a massive part of it this season,” ghe added. “It’s important to score as many goals as you can, and keep clean sheets as well, because there are a lot of teams who could win it.

“A good goal difference could put us in a position where you could go into a game (against a title rival) knowing that a draw could be good enough.

“You don’t want to look at it like that, but it could be important.”

AFC Boston beat Brigg Town Development 2-1 on the opening day of the season, but have since lost seven of their past eight games, their only other points being a draw at Ruston Sports.

However, the side are adding some experience to their ranks.

“It’s a potential banana skin, like every game in this division,” Stones added.