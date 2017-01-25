Stones layes down the gauntlet to Horncastle Town squad! Put another run together and let’s see if we can challenge for the title

MIckey Stones is challenging his Horncastle Town squad to put together the run which can see them challenge for the Lincs League title.

Saturday’s battle of the top-two saw the Wongers go down 2-0 against rivals Skegness Town.

And it was a double frustration for the hosts as they dropped down to fourth and saw their arch-rivals open up an eight-point gap at the top.

But joint-boss Stones isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

“If we’ve still got a chance then we’ll try our best to win it,” he said.

“If you look at how we’ve done this season, we’re a team that goes on runs.

“We lost two then won eight, lost two and won seven.

“We’ve lost two in a row again - so now we’re looking to go on another run.

“If we can win the next four or five games then we’ll be up there again.”

Derby defeat isn’t easy to take, especially when that’s your third loss in a row to Skegness this season.

But Stones still found time to be magnanimous in defeat.

“We didn’t play badly, but we came up against basically a UCL-level side.

“They’ve got some good players who have played at a higher level.

“We chaged our shape to try to get more chances in attack, but when we got free kicks and corners they cleared their lines well.

“We just weren’t clever enough.”

The Wongers will be looking to get back on track this Saturday as they travel to face 13th-placed Nettleham.

And despite Town having almost double the points of their opponents, they won’t be taking anything for granted.

“I know the Nettleham manager and it took them about eight games to get their side together this season,” Stones added.

“They’re a different side now and it won’t be an easy game.

“But if we can get the win then hopefully it will give us the confidence we need.”

Kick off at Mulsanne Park will be at 2pm.