Stones is delighted following away win

Lincs League

Nettleham 0

Horncastle Town 1

Mickey Stones praised his ‘brilliant’ Horncastle Town team after they left Nettleham with a 1-0 Lincolnshire League victory on Saturday.

With the top three also recording wins, the result leaves the Wongers fourth in the table - nine points off leaders Skegness Town but just two points off second spot.

Stones also claimed the win was the perfect remedy for his side following back-to-back defeats against the Lilywhites and Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

“It was brilliant to get the win,” Stones said.

“One-nil wins away from home are the best results sometimes.

“We’ve had a couple of disappointing results since Christmas, but it’s good to get three points again.”

Steve Brown’s goal proved the difference on the day, and the manner in which it came pleased the joint-manager even further.

“We scored from a corner, and that’s good because we’ve been working on that,” Stones added.

“We’ve been talking to the lads about doing better from set pieces, it was something we needed to improve on.”

The Wongers return to action on Saturday as they host Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Grimsby haven’t won since November 19, failing to record a single victory in their past eight games (KO 3pm).