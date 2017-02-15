Stones in rallying call to end season in style

Mickey Stones is challenging his Horncastle Town squad to put together an unbeaten run to finish the season in style.

The Wongers slumped to a frustrating 3-0 defeat at Immingham Town on Saturday, which saw them slip to a current standing of fifth in the Lincolnshire League.

While leaders Skegness Town have games in hand and a five-point lead at the top of the table, just one point separates fifth-placed Town and second-placed Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

And with Harrowby United Reserves awaiting their application to withdraw from the league to be finalised, the table may have a whole new look when the standings are adjusted.

“We’ve got six games left, so if we still want to finish second we’ve got to put an unbeaten run together and win every game,” Stones said.

“It’s tight with all those teams looking for second place, but Wyberton are the only side challenging for the top four that we’ve still got to play. That looks like being our toughest match.”

Horncastle are looking to get back on track this Saturday as they travel to face Brigg Town Reserves.

The Zebras’ second string sit eighth, nine points behind Town having played two games more.

Brigg have won their past three games - which include a 3-1 victory over Skegness and a thrashing of Harrowby, which looks set to be chalked off.

But Stones says his side still go in confidence.

“We definitely want to get something at Brigg,” he added.

“They’re a bit below us in the league so we’ll go there looking for three points.

“They beat Skeg recently, but we’ll look to play our game.”

Kick off at the Hawthorns will be at 3pm.