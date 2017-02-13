Stones conflicted as Wongers play well, but succumb to 3-0 defeat

Lincs League

Immingham Town 3

Horncastle Town 0

Mickey Stones admitted he was left with mixed emotions following Horncastle Town’s 3-0 defeat at Immingham Town.

Daniel Simpson netted a brace and John Waugh was also on target as the hosts leapfrogged their rivals to move into fourth in the Lincs League.

But joint-boss Stones was still left scratching his head following an eye-catching performance from his Wongers side.

“It was not the result we wanted,” he told The News.

“It was strange as, amazingly, it was one of our best performances of the season in some ways.

“We created chance after chance but couldn’t put them on target.

“It was three mistakes that cost us three goals, and they were about the only chances they had.”

Despite being conflicted by the result and performance, Stones did admit that his side could still shoulder the blame for the outcome.

He added: “There was some really bad defending and really bad finishing, but some players really put a shift in and gave everything to try to get us back in the game.

“It’s becoming a bit of an issue for us as when we lose we always lose by more than one goal this season.

“It’s as if, when we go a goal down, our heads drop and we can’t get back in the game.

“It’s something we need to improve on.

“Sometimes it’s hard to stay positive, but we did play well.

“We just need to work on our composure.”