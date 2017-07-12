Shinn happy with the trophy-winning start

Andrew Shinn gave his young Horncastle Town side the thumbs up as they returned to action by lifting the Pete Beckers Memorial Cup.

The Wongers began the new season as they ended last, by picking up silverware.

Saturday’s competition was hosted by Skegness Town, a chance to unveil the Lilywhites’ new grass pitches at their Vertigo Stadium and celebrate the club’s 70th anniversary.

Fellow Lincs League outfit Wyberton and Boston League side Spilsby Town were also involved in the round robin tournament, where each team played three 40-minute matches.

It was a chance for the young ones to shine as a handful of regular players were unavailable from the Horncastle squad.

After a goalless draw with the hosts, Harry Close grabbed a winner two minutes from time to secure a 1-0 win over Spilsby.

This meant that victory over Wyberton would secure top spot.

And that arrived courtesy of another 1-0 success, this time Ben Fidling grabbing the decisive goal.

“We said to the lads beforehand that it was a chance to pick up a trophy and start the season well,” said Shinn, whose side ended the previous campaign by claiming the Challenge Cup.

“We thought we were going there under strength, but obviously not.

“We’re happy to come back and start this way, the lads all looked sharp.”

The Wongers will host Hucknall Town in friendly action on July 22 (KO 3pm).