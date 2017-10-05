Shinn demands Town reaction at Nettleham

Andrew Shinn wants a reaction from his Horncastle Town side as they return to Lincolnshire League action on Saturday.

The Wongers suffered their first defeat of the campaign at the weekend following their 2-1 Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup defeat at Ruston Sports.

But life’s tight at the top of the table, and Shinn admits that the club’s priority remains the league.

“Yes, it’s disappointing to lose, especially the way we did. But after the game we said that it least it wasn’t in the league,” Shinn said.

“We go to Nettleham on Saturday and the lads have got a chance to put things right.

“If Saturday’s performance had been in the league we’d be even more upset.”

The Wongers are currently level on 10 points with Sleaford Sports Amateurs and Grimsby Borough Academy at the top of the table.

Horncastle have a game in hand, but with defending champions Skegness Town, Nettleham and Immingham also close behind every point counts.

“It’s really tight,” Shinn added.

“You can’t afford to drop points in the league.

“Hopefully we’ll be back to full strength on Saturday.

“We’ve told the lads to always forget the last match they play. It doesn’t matter how well you played or how many goals you scored, the next game will always be different.

“Hopefully, we can come back with a win this week.”

Nettleham sit fifth in the table following back to back wins against Wyberton and AFC Boston.

Kick off at Mulsanne Park will be at 3pm.