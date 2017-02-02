Shinn backs Horncastle to rediscover free-scoring form

Andrew Shinn is backing Horncastle Town to rediscover their free-scoring form.

The Wongers returned to winning ways with a much-needed 1-0 victory at Nettleham in the Lincs League on Saturday.

However, player-manager Shinn believes that his side can still turn on the style and make matches more comfortable.

“We need to start scoring a few more goals again,” he told The News.

“We haven’t really got that many since we came back from Christmas.”

Indeed, Horncastle certainly know where the goal is having scored 50 times in 21 league matches so far this season, also thrashing Crowland Town 11-2 in the county cup.

But since their return from the festive break, the Wongers have netted twice in their three contests, compared to the eight times they netted in the three games building up to December 25.

But Shinn isn’t worried.

He added: “We’ve got players who are capable of getting goals, proven players at this level.

“The midfielders are also capable of getting half a dozen each as well.

“I’m sure that if the chances come then we’ll score more goals.

“We’re a young side and that sometimes just comes with confidence.”

Town return to action with the arrival of struggling Grimsby Borough to the Wong on Saturday (KO 3pm).

A slump in form has seen the one-time league leaders drop to sixth in the standings.

And while Horncastle still have an outside chance of clawing back Skegness Town’s nine-point lead at the top, the Wongers’ first aim is to overtake Lincoln Moorlands Railway and Hykeham, who both sit a point above them.

“We want to get back up there, but we have to put another run together first,” Shinn added.

“Hopefully we can start on Saturday.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.