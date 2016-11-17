Rain forces Boston Saturday Football League postponements

Heavy overnight downpours caused the postponement of several games in the Boston Saturday League but there was also one other notable postponement which had nothing to do with the inclement weather – and that was involving the Premier Division clash between Billinghay Athletic and Heckington Millers.

Unfortunately, the Heckington club withdrew from the league two days earlier because of ongoing problems which saw the team rooted to the bottom of the table. They never recovered from an exodus of players, many of which had opted to turn out for other Sleaford-based teams, and the club felt that they had no other option but to pull the team from the league.

Their application to withdraw will be confirmed at the December management committee meeting and their previous games will be declared null and void.

The other two scheduled fixtures in the Premier at Boston College and Pointon failed to go ahead because of waterlogged pitches.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

The local derby between Woodhall Spa United and Horncastle Town kept referee Richard Mather busy as tempers flared.

The sending off of the Woodhall Spa captain proved to be their downfall in a 3-2 defeat.

There was only one postponement in Division One and that was the match between Freiston and AFC Tetford where the Danny Flear Community Centre field was under water in places.

Lincs Junior Cup

Coningsby produced a fantastic second half fight-back to secure their place in the next round when they played hosts to Epworth Town.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, things looked as bleak as the weather. But the home side battled through the pouring rain to slowly claw their way back into the tie.

Martin Maddison fired home a tremendous 30-yard free kick to give his side hope in the second half, before Shaun Boothby burst through and calmly slotted home the equaliser.

Coningsby sealed a great victory when Tom Dickinson slung in a corner for Ben Brown to thunder home a header to make the final score 3-2.