Promotion party! Lincolnshire League elevated to step 7 status

The Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League has been successful with their application to be elevated to the first tier of the national football pyramid.

This means that, from next season, the league will be accredited with Step 7 status.

As a consequence, from 2017-18 the champions will be promoted to Step 6 in the national football pyramid - such as the United Counties League or Northern Counties East League - subject to them having the necessary ground grading and desire to do so.

“With us providing a pathway to a higher level, there is bound to be an increase in standards,” said the league’s charter standard and development co-ordinator Ian Hughes.

“This is the result of years of hard work and we are grateful to all our clubs and the Lincolnshire Football Association who have helped us to achieve this goal,” he said.

Any club interested in joining the league with its new status should contact league secretary Paul Birkitt on 07721 004181 or email lincolnshireleague@sky.com.