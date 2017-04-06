No letting up, says Wongers boss

Horncastle Town’s squad won’t be given the chance to take their foot off the gas as the Lincs League edges towards its conclusion.

Manager Andrew Shinn has made it clear that thoughts of summer holidays and a steady end to the campaign will be the last thing he is letting his Wongers get away with.

Town have three league matches left this campaign, but with a Challenge Cup final against Brigg Town Reserves on May 12, the club still have their eyes on the prize.

“There might not be many league games left, but the lads are all playing for their place in the cup final,” Shinn said.

“We can’t afford to take it easy. There’s no point getting to a cup final if you’re not going to do everything you can to win it.

“Training’s going to be intense until the end of the season and we’re trying to arrange a friendly or two as well.

“But it’s not just about working hard on the pitch and for an hour or two on a Wednesday night - we want the lads to put in that extra work in their own time and look after themselves.

“We’re desperate to win a trophy and end the season on a high.”

The Wongers will play their final home game of the season against CGB Humbertherm on Saturday.

This will be followed by their final two contests over the following weekends, away at Sleaford Town Reserves and Humbertherm, before that cup final in Lincoln.

And Shinn is calling on the team to end their campaign at The Wong in style.

“We need to get that winning feeling and confidence as high as we can,” he said. “We need to finish the season as strongly as we can.”

Town will finally face Humbertherm for the first time this campaign on Saturday after the previous home match was postponed due to floodlight failure and the away contest was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Kick off will be at 3pm.