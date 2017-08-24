More of the same now, demands boss Shinn

Andrew Shinn is demanding more of the same from his Horncastle Town side - after the Wongers kicked off their Lincs League title push with a 4-1 win over Heckington United.

Michael Harness netted a brace before seeing red, while Luke Blondel and Ben Gosling wrapped up the points.

But Shinn says his side cannot afford to rest on their laurels ahead of Saturday’s arrival of newly-formed AFC Boston.

“We don’t know much about them, if I’m honest,” Shinn said.

“They’re new to the league but they began with a win (2-1 at Brigg Town Development), and that’s never easy to do in this division.

“Another win is important to help build confidence and momentum.”

Despite Harness’ sending off - awarded for a reaction following a foul on teammate Archie Offord - Shinn was looking to the positives.

But he knows that success can bring its own problems.

He added: “We’re happy with how things went, but now we’ve got to keep everyone happy.

“We put out what we think was our strongest team and squad, and there was no place for me and (assistant managers) Nath Rawdon and Steve Lovett.

“We’re probably the most experienced players, and we can’t get in.

“That’s a good thing for us, but we need to try to get things right to make sure everyone understands we want them to be part of the team.”

Saturday’s contest at The Wong will kick off at 3pm.

It will be game number two of a six-match home streak for the Wongers which will also include the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup contest at home to Heckington.

“It’s a strange start but we just have make the most of it,” added Shinn.

“You always want to win your home games.”