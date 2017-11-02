Momentum is key to Town’s title charge

Horncastle Town are sitting pretty on top of the Lincs League, but the Wongers are keen to make sure their momentum isn’t lost.

The Wongers thrashed AFC Boston 7-1 on Saturday to move three points clear of Grimsby Borough Academy at the summit.

The past four matches have seen Town net 19 goals, picking up three league wins and progressing in the Supplementary Cup.

But as they face a blank weekend, manager Andrew Shinn says it is important for the squad to maintain their edge.

“When you’re winning games you don’t want a break,” Shinn told The News.

“But we’ll work hard in training as we want to make sure we keep this going.”

Despite their lack of match action, the Wongers look likely to maintain top spot for another week at least as Grimsby - the only side able to catch them on Saturday - would have to leave third-placed Sleaford Sports Amateurs with a win by 10 clear goals or more to move up, due to Town’s superiors scoring record.

“It’s one of our aims, to build up the goal difference,” Shinn added.

“It gives us a bit of a cushion as teams can only go above us with a better goal difference at the moment.

“It’s a nice feeling seeing you’re top of the league.

“We were top for a bit last year, but only when other teams hadn’t played as many games.

“But when you’re up there you need to make sure you stay there.”

Defender Stephen Brown was rested for Saturday’s victory in Boston after carrying a slight niggle.

The unused substitute joined Shinn, Steve Lovett, Nathan Rawdon and Archie Parry on a bench with a combined age of 147 this weekend.

“It’s a good job Archie’s only 16 as otherwise it would have been a lot higher,” Shinn joked.

“We had a bit of experience on the bench, you could say.”

Town return to action at home to Nettleham in the Supplementary Cup on November 11 (KO 1.30pm).