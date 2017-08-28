Max power! Gowshall’s goal the icing on the cake in Wongers win

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 3

AFC Boston 1

Teenager Max Gowshall curled home a 25-yard stunner as Horncastle Town made it two wins from two.

The Wongers maintained their 100 per cent start to the Lincs League campaign with a 3-1 win over newly-formed AFC Boston on Saturday.

After a goalless first half in which the hosts struggled to break down their defensive guests, joint-manager Andrew Shinn opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

It was 2-0 when Richard Jackson added to the tally in the 63rd minute.

But the icing on the cake arrived when 16-year-old let fly from distance five minutes later.

“It was a brilliant goal,” said manager Mickey Stones, who told the youngster to take his chance as striker Michael Harness is serving a three-match ban.

“He didn’t just hit it, he curled it perfectly into the top corner.

“I’m realy pleased for him. Max hadn’t had the best of pre-seasons but that’s probably because he’s working too hard.

“He’s a typical centre forward poacher but he’s been trying hard, doing a lot of running to get involved.

“But with Michael suspended he was told to take his chance.”

Boston netted a consolation, but it was the Wongers who left with the points.