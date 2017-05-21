Lincs squad are the Inter-County champs

The Lincolnshire Shools FA under 16s have won the Midlands Inter County Trophy.

Boys were selected after trials in September, and have played ESFA national cup games, friendlies and competitive fixtures against other counties nationally.

After losing their opening fixture to West Yorkshire on penalties, the Lincs boys rallied and remained unbeaten in the next seven games of the season with victories against Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Humberside, Worcestershire and local elite academies.

After a 2-0 semi-final victory against Worcestershire two weeks ago, the county boys faced old enemies Humberside in the regional final at Brooksby Melton College, Melton Mowbray.

A tense game ebbed and flowed and Humberside took a first-half lead after a defensive mix up.

But the Lincolnshire boys showed the grit and determination that has been their signature all season.

King Edwards, Spilsby, student Callum Spring chased down an errant back pass which led to Priory Grantham student Jack Gurney latching on to a Humberside error.

He beat the keeper and cut back to put Lincolnshire level.

Stout defensive work by Deeping schools’ Cameron Baldock-Smith, Carres Grammars’ Kyle Watkins, Boston Grammars’ Taylor Gray and Spalding Grammar student Harry Burchnall was required, as was an excellent display form Boston Grammar school goalkeeper Seth Greeves.

It was the introduction of Boston Grammar schools’ Jenson Bark in extra time that really had Humberside on the back foot.

His pace and quick feet created an extra threat and Skegness Academy student Maison North, alongside Max Gowshall, were a constant threat, as was the enigmatic Gurney.

Mido Turki and Charlie Carless marshalled the midfield and North had an excellent snapshot saved high to the left by the Humberside keeper.

The game went into penalties and Greeves, who had an excellent game all night, saved Humberside’s first two penalties as Charlie Careless and Nathan Pickering scored the first two for Lincs.

Humberside scored their third and Lincs replied with Bark converting his spot kick.

Humberside had to score to stay in the competition, but Greeves saved again to give the Lincs boys a deserved victory.

The county squad are in need of a new kit sponsor for next season and anyone interested in becoming a front of shirt sponsor on a kit that lasts between three and five seasons can contact Martyn Lakin at martyn.lakin@spaldingacademy.org.uk