LINCS JUNIOR CUP: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Results from September 9:
AFC Holton Le Clay 4 Railway Ath 2, Billinghay Ath 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 6, FC Hammers 1 Ruston Sports 5, Skegness United 4 Stamford Lions 3, Benington 0 Limestone Rgrs 0 (Limestone won 4-1 on pens), Coningsby 6 Old Leake 1, Ruskington Rvrs 0 Scotter Utd 4, Long Sutton 5 Fishtoft 0, Immingham Town 6 Boston College 0, Leverton 0 College Wanderers 1, Fulbeck Utd 3 North Somercoates Utd 0, Pointon FC 1 Wyberton 4, Swineshead Inst 0 All Star Panthers 1, Old Dons v Louth Town - Dons awarded victory, Horncastle Town v Heckington Utd - Horncastle awarded victory, Tetney Rvrs 2 AFC Boston 0.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.