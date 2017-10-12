Lessons learnt! Horncastle Town return to Ruston Sports a whole lot wiser

Horncastle Town will return to Ruston Sports with a few lessons learnt.

The Wongers suffered their only defeat of the season when they left Newark Road on the wrong side of a 2-1 Lincs Junior Cup scoreline 12 days ago.

And this weekend they return, looking for revenge as they meet in the Supplementary Cup.

Manager Andrew Shinn believes his side - who were without regular first-teamers including keeper Lewis Burchnall on that last visit - will be heading back along the A158 a little bit wiser.

“It’s a lesson learnt,” he told The News.

“We didn’t play anything like as well as we can on that day.

“They’re a physical side and we let them get at us.

“But we know a lot more about what to expect this time and we need to make sure we don’t have a repeat of that last game.”

After winning the Challenge Cup last season, Town are keen to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet.

And while the priority remains the Lincolnshire League, Shinn says the club will be taking every competition seriously.

He added: “We want to win every game we play and every trophy we can.

“We want to put a good run together.”

Rustons sit bottom of the league, with the Wongers in second spot.

Kick off will be at 2.30pm.