Horncastle Town must improve ahead of Lilywhites clash, says boss Shinn

Andrew Shinn has warned his Horncastle Town squad that they need to improve upon Saturday’s defeat at Lincoln Moorlands Railway if they want to have any hopes of lifting the Lincs League trophy.

The 3-1 defeat allowed Skegness Town - who arrive at the Wong on Saturday (KO 3pm) - to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Luke Blondell netted Town’s consolation on Saturday.

It was the Wongers’ first fixture since December 17, and not the return Shinn and fellow manager Mickey Stones wanted.

“It was our first game after four weeks off but it wasn’t good enough,” Shinn added.

“Too many players were idle and they need to man-up.

“Maybe we were too kind and didn’t work them enough before the game, it’s partly our fault.

“But there wasn’t enough effort.”