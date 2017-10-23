High five! Free-scoring Wongers move to the top of the table

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 5

CGB Humbertherm 0

Mickey Stones believes that fortune favours the brave after watching his Horncastle Town side go top of the Lincolnshire League.

Saturday’s 5-0 drubbing of CGB Humbertherm was enough for the Wongers to move above Grimsby Borough Academy on goal difference, and with a game in hand.

Chris Johnson and Ben Fidling gave Horncastle a 2-0 cushion before Michael Harness, Liam Papworth and Jack Wood added to the scoreline after the interval.

While joint-manager Stones was delighted to see strikers Fidling - the utility man now being given a run up front - and Harness on target, it was the fifth goal of the season from defender Johnson which epitomised the Wongers’ approach to the campaign.

“That’s his fifth now and he hadn’t scored in the past two seasons,” Stones added.

“We’re playing three at the back and asking our left and right centre backs to be brave, get the ball, start the move and push on.

“That bravery is paying off.”

Town had to be patient as a gale-force wind blew across the Wong, but Stones and fellow boss Andrew Shinn were left happy with the final result.

“We played good football on the deck, in both halves, which was the pleasing thing,” he added.

“And we had a crowd of 85 watching us, which is fantastic for the Lincs League.

“I’m happy we could give them some goals.”