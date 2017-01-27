Hermione enjoying life on and off pitch

Hermione Wright, a former pupil of St Hugh’s School, Woodhall Spa, has recently gained national success at football and also qualified for English Schools Cross Country Championships.

Hermione was part the school team which competed in the National Schools seven-a-side girls’ football competition in Surrey.

Hermione scored a hat-trick in one of the group matches, with her team being unbeaten in the six matches before the final.

Playing King’s School Taunton, her team won a close match in a penalty shoot-out.

This was a sweet success, since the same team had beaten Hermione’s school in the national 11-a-side competition last year.

On Saturday Hermione ran for South Derbyshire at the Derbyshire Cross Country Schools Championships at Moorways Stadium, Derby.

She finished fourth over a short, flat and very fast 3.6km course, and has qualified for the English Schools’ Championships in March.

Earlier in the month, she competed at the Lincolnshire County-Cross Championships at Biscarthorpe, near Louth.

She came fourth in the junior women’s race over a hilly and wooded 6.5km course.

This has qualified her to run for Lincolnshire at the Inter-Counties Championships in March, to be held near Loughborough.

Hermione runs for Nene Valley Harriers and is coached by Boston’s Dave Clay at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.