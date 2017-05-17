From unbearable to unbelievable! Boss Shinn reflects on Horncastle Town’s first trophy in 10 years

Andrew Shinn says the night went from unbearable to unbelievable after Horncastle Town lifted the Challenge Cup.

The Wongers went crazy after keeper Lewis Burchnall saved Brigg Town Reserves’ seventh penalty to earn his side a 7-6 shootout victory in Friday’s final.

“It was unbelievable, words can’t describe it,” joint manager Shinn admitted following the late drama at Lincoln Moorlands.

“What a way to end the season.”

Nathan Rawdon had given the Wongers the lead, but Brigg replied with a neat free kick to force the additional 30 minutes.

Extra-time brough no further goals, but from the spot the Wongers were clinical.

Despite a series of injuries picked up in the Horncastle camp throughout the game, Richard Jackson, Scott Lowman, Andy Bullivant, Dave Marshall, Michael Harness, Steve Brown and skipper Chris Johnson all netted.

And when Burchnall saved Brigg’s final spot kick in sudden death, Town had won their first trophy in a decade.

“It was crazy. We were all buzzing, all on the pitch,” Shinn added.

“We had some great support and it was just a brilliant feeling.”

Shinn, however, admits that the Wongers were forced to work hard for their cup success by their youthful opponents.

“It was unbearable at times. Penalties are a horrible way to lose a game or a great way to win,” he added.

“We were under to kosh at the end as they were pushing for the win.

“But we did it. The party went on through Saturday and Sunday.

Town thought they had one hand on the trophy during the mandatory five spot kicks, but when Burchnall saved a re-take was ordered with the keeper deemed to have stepped off his line too early.

However, the stopper made sure in sudden death.

“All the lads were excellent, but Ben Fidling had the game of his life,” Shinn continued.

“Nath Rawdon was excellent, especially in the first half, and Richard Jackson played the full 120 minutes with a hamstring injury.”

As spot kick scorer Johnson collected the Challenge Cup it signalled the club’s first trophy in 10 years, and a superb end to Shinn and Mickey Stones’ first season in the dug-out.