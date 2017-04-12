Friendly rivals! Wongers bosses looking to storm former club for vital three points

Old friendships will be put on hold this Saturday as Horncastle Town arrive at Eslaforde Park looking for three vital points.

All four members of the Wongers’ managerial staff have happy memories of the years they spent at Sleaford Town.

But that will be put to one side for 90 minutes this weekend.

“We need one more win to make sure we finish fifth this season,” joint-boss Mickey Stones said.

Stones, fellow manager Andrew Shinn and assistants Steve Lovett and Nathan Rawdon, all had a spell with the Greens and their reserves.

And Saturday’s Lincolnshire League fixture against Sleaford Reserves will also pit Stones against his old strike partner Jamie Shaw, who is now the Greens second string’s boss.

“It’s always been nice to go back to Sleaford and get a warm welcome,” Stones added.

“It’s the same people there, the same bar staff and everything.

“But on Saturday we really need those points.

“We’re preparing for a cup final and we need to make sure we’re ready for that.”

Saturday’s clash at Eslaforde Park (KO 3pm) will be the Wongers’ penultimate league fixture of the campaign.

They will conclude their season away at CGB Humbertherm on April 22.

Town will then turn their attention to the Challenge Cup final against Brigg Town Reserves, to be played on May 12 (KO 7.30pm).

The club are running two buses to the cup final, held at Lincoln Moorlands’ ground.

A list for interested parties is up in the Wongers’ clubhouse.

The cost will be £5 per person and the first bus will be leaving Town at 5pm and the second at 6pm.

There will also be an admission cost to get into the ground.