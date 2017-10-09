Four-some! Harness on target as Horncastle Town beat Nettleham

Hotshot Michael Harness netted all four of Horncastle Town’s goals in Saturday’s 4-2 success at Nettleham.

Harness - whose opening goal of the campaign was wiped out when Heckington United withdrew from the league - certainly made his presence felt at Mulsanne Park.

The striker completed his rout in the first half as the Wongers held a convincing 4-0 lead.

James Bennett responded twice for the Nettles after the break, his goals seeing Horncastle have to settle for second place in the Lincs League, behind Grimsby Borough Academy on goal difference.