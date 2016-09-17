FOOTBALL: Woodhall Spa United show off new strip

Woodhall Spa United's new strip on display.

Woodhall Spa United's new strip on display.

0
Have your say

Woodhall Spa United have unveiled their new strip for the season.

United, who play in the Boston Saturday League, are sponsored by Switch Electrical Wholesale, of Boston.

Pictured show off the new kit are Switch’s Sian Sladden, Woodhall manager Tom Richardson and goalkeeper Andrew Money.

Back to the top of the page