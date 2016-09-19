FOOTBALL: Lincs League round-up

There were some more high scoring games during the latest round of matches in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

Top of the pile were Skegness Town, who hit seven past Wyberton, including braces from Will Britton and Luke Rayner-Mistry.

Immingham Town bounced back from their previous week’s reverse to hit neighbours Cleethorpes Town DS for six, while Sleaford Sports Amateurs also scored six in their victory over CGB Humbertherm.

Nettleham registered their first league win of the season when they hit five past Harrowby United Reserves, while Hykeham Town and Horncastle Town picked up tidy wins at Lincoln Moorlands Railway and Market Rasen Town respectively.

The only draw of the day came at Sleaford Town Reserves, who shared four goals with Brigg Town Reserves at Eslaforde Park.

Grimsby Borough Reserves maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a solitary goal victory at Lincoln-based Ruston Sports.

Market Rasen Town 1

Horncastle Town 3

Horncastle hotshot Michael Harness took his tally for the season to eight from eight with a brace in the match at Rase Park.

Andrew Shinn was also on target for the Wongers, as they extended their run to seven straight wins.

Ian Smith grabbed the Rasen goal.

Results: Immingham Town 6 Cleethorpes Town DS 0; Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1 Hykeham Town 3; Market Rasen Town 1 Horncastle Town 3; Nettleham 5 Harrowby United Reserves 0; Ruston Sports 0 Grimsby Borough Reserves 1; Skegness Town 7 Wyberton 1; Sleaford Sports Amateurs 6 CGB Humbertherm 2; Sleaford Town Reserves 2 Brigg Town Reserves 2.