FOOTBALL: Lincoln Sunday League reports round-up

Lincoln Sunday League

Premier Division

There was just one game played in this division and this saw New Swan FC move into top spot for Christmas with a 5-2 home win against fourth placed Rustons United.

The remaining game between Travellers Rest and Scothern United was postponed as Travellers were unable to raise a side, consequently the points have been awarded to Scothern.

Division One

The game between Horncastle Town and Old Boys United saw the points shared in a 2-2 draw.

Leaders Gatehouse FC maintained their 100 per cent league record with a 3-0 home win over fifth placed Hykeham Memorial FC, at Fen Road, Wahingborough.

The visitors arrived at the ground changed and ready for action, having changed and started to warm up at The Cowpaddle for some unexplained reason.

Second placed Welton FC could only muster nine men for their game at AFC Plough and this was reflected in the scoreline with the home side running out 8-1 winners.

Third placed Saxilby Athletic won 4-0 away at St Helens FC whilst fifth placed Lincoln Imp FC overcame the challenge of AFC Lincoln Green 5-2 at Yarborough.

Division Two

Leaders Railway Inn AFC continue to set the pace in this division and their 4-3 success away at Red Lion Dunston assisted their cause in doing so.

Second placed Bassingham Bugle Horn FC maintained their impressive form with a 5-1 win at Woodhall Spa, whilst Greenbank FC remain in third spot after their useful 3-2 win at Crows Athletic.

Fourth placed FVA Jerusalem won 2-1 at Lincoln High Street and Bardney enjoyed an impressive result with the 7-0 demolition of Newton United Reserves.

Division Three

Wragby FC hit the halfway point of their league fixtures, making it 11 wins from 11 games after their 8-0 victory at home to Lincoln RNA who arrived at the game with a bare 11 players.

Third placed Cherry Willingham enjoyed a 4-3 home win over Turks Head, whilst the team immediately below them in the League table, Dynamo Varsity, won 2-1 away at Ingleby Arms (Marton) FC.

North Lindum Hawks were the highest scorers in all four divisions as a result of their 9-0 demolition of HBW United, and the remaining game between Queen in the West and Fox & Hounds finished all square at one apiece.

Division Four

Coningsby FC extended their lead at the top of the table with a 7-0 win away at Nosey FC, whilst Hykeham Athletic also won by seven goals following their 8-1 win at home to FVA Jerusalem Reserves.

The league’s basement team, Blue Lion, went down 4-2 away at Saxilby Sports AFC, but at least they are now recording more respectable scorelines.