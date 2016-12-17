FOOTBALL: Lincoln Sunday League cup last four decided

Lincoln Sunday League

Ron Eaglen Challenge Cup

Quarter-finals

The semi-finals of this year’s competition will be contested by Ivy Tavern, New Swan FC, Ruston Sports FC, and Scothern United, all of whom came through their quarter-final games unscathed.

Ivy Tavern overcame Lincoln Moorlands 6-0, New Swan defeated Division Four side Hykeham Athletic 8-0, Ruston Sports FC saw off the challenge of Travellers Rest 2-0 and Scothern United will be savouring their 4-1 win at Rustons United, a team that defeated them 10-0 in the league at the end of October.

The draw for the semi-finals will be made on January 9, 2017, and the games are scheduled be played on February 12.

Premier Division

There was just one game played in this division and this saw Metheringham defeat Welton Sports AFC 5-0 at the Paddock, a result which sees the visitors rooted even further to the bottom of the league, whilst their hosts climbed one place in the table above Newton United.

Division One

Gatehouse FC made it seven wins out of seven with a slender 1-0 win at AFC Harpars, a result which saw them go to the top of the table. Leaders at the start of the day, Welton FC, came unstuck at Hykeham Memorial FC, going down 3-1, a result that sees them slip to second in the table whilst Hykeham climb to fifth, with plenty of games in hand to concern the teams that are currently above them.

Saxilby Athletic climbed to third spot following their 8-3 demolition of AFC Plough, a team that suffered their third consecutive defeat, after making a bright start to this campaign.

Division Two

League leaders Railway Inn AFC picked up a point at Plough Sturton in a 1-1 draw, whilst second placed Bassingham Bugle Horn FC closed the gap by winning 6-3 at Crows Athletic.

Greenbank FC are now third following their close fought 2-1 win at home to Waddington United, a result which sees the two teams change places in the table. FVA Jerusalem moved up to fourth spot after their impressive 5-1 home win against much improved Red Lion Dunston.

Newton United enjoyed a 2-1 home success against Woodhall Spa United to extend their unbeaten run to four games and in doing so inflicted Woodhall’s fifth game on the trot without a league win.

Division Three

League leaders Wragby FC made it 10 straight league wins with a comprehensive 6-1 win at home to Ingleby Arms (Marton) FC. Second placed Shakespeare Athletic hit the goals trail out at Branston, returning home after an 11-2 success against HBW United.

Cherry Willingham won their sixth consecutive league game thanks to a 5-4 home win over Fox and Hounds FC to occupy third place in the table.

Dynamo Varsity are fourth after their 4-0 home win against Newtoft Terreirs and North Lindum Hawks jumped over Queen in the West FC in the table after the two teams met at Queen’s, with Hawks running out victorious by 4-3. Turks Head won 3-2 at Lincoln RNA to leave their hosts rooted to the bottom of the table.

Division Four

Leaders Coningsby FC visited basement side Blue Lion FC, a team they defeated 16-0 on the opening Sunday of the season.

Blue Lion, despite still waiting to collect their first points of the season, have improved immeasurably recently and they went close to pulling off the shock of their season when they were leading 3-2 at one stage, before going into two minutes of stoppage time whilst holding the leaders at 3-3.

Coningsby claimed the points with two last minute goals to win the game 5-3 but Blue Lion are looking ever more likely to gain their first points of the season anytime soon, and fair play to them all for their commitment to date.

AFC Golden Eagle kept up the heat in second place with a 4-0 home win against The Shed FC, whilst Birchwood United recorded an impressive 2-1 home win against Railway Inn United, a result which saw the visitors lose their 100 per cent league record.

Third placed Broadley FC came unstuck at Nosey FC, with the home side running out 3-2 winners, whilst the final game in this division saw Saxilby Sports FC take maximum points from their visit to AFC West End, with their result being a 2-1 win.