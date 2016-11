Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup

Horncastle Town 11

Crowland Town 2

Horncastle Town recorded a resounding win in the third round of the Lincs FA Junior Cup competition on Saturday.

Four goals from top marksman Michael Harness helped Horncastle ease their way into the next round of the county cup.

There were also two apiece for Nathan Rawdon and Ben Fidling as the Wongers overpowered the Crowland outfit.

Luke Blondell, Jasper Caudwell and David Marshall completed the scoring for a rampant Horncastle.