FOOTBALL: Horncastle Town stay third in the league despite no game

Horncastle Town remain in third place in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire Football League, despite having their game at CGB Humbertherm postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

League leaders Grimsby Borough Reserves only managed a draw away at fourth placed Hykeham Town, but second placed Skegness Town moved three points clear of the Wongers after they triumphed on the road. The seasiders also have two games in hand on Horncastle.

Horncastle Town are away this Saturday when they travel to near neighbours Louth Town.

Results: Immingham Town 7 Market Rasen Town 2; Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3 Harrowby United Reserves 2; Hykeham Town 3 Grimsby Borough Reserves 3; Sleaford Sports Amateurs 1 Skegness Town 2; Sleaford Town Reserves 2 Louth Town 2; Wyberton 6 Brigg Town Reserves 0.

Postponed: CGB Humbertherm v Horncastle Town (waterlogged pitch).