FOOTBALL: Horncastle Town record first win of season

On a day dominated by home sides in the the latest round of Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League games, there was a first win of the new season for Horncastle Town, who saw off Brigg Town Reserves by the odd goal in three.

You had to be a Scott to get on the scoreline at The Wong on Saturday.

Scott Lowman scored a brace for the home side, while Scott Neary’s goal kept the visitors in the hunt.

Horncastle held on to claim their first victory of the season, something the Zebras are still looking for.

The Wongers’ win came after they were defeated 3-0 at Skegness Town on Wednesday night.

Only three 100 per cent records remain intact with Skegness, who have yet to concede a goal, topping the tree after brushing aside previously unbeaten Sleaford Sports Amateurs at Wainfleet Road.

Wyberton are hot on their heels following home success against Ruston Sports, while Grimsby Borough Reserves made it three out of three when they edged out Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

Hykeham Town dropped their first points of the season when they were held at home by Cleethorpes Town’s Development Squad.

Both Louth Town and CGB Humbertherm registered their first wins with victories over West Lindsey sides Nettleham and Market Rasen Town respectively, while Immingham Town slipped to their first defeat at Harrowby United’s second string.

Results: CGB Humbertherm 2 Market Rasen Town 0; Grimsby Borough Reserves 2 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1; Harrowby United Reserves 2 Immingham Town ; Horncastle Town 2 Brigg Town Reserves 1; Hykeham Town 3 Cleethorpes Town DS 3; Louth Town 3 Nettleham 0; Skegness Town 5 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 0; Wyberton 4 Ruston Sports 1.

