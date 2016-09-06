FOOTBALL: Horncastle Town record fifth successive win

Horncastle Town have joined the early pace-setters in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League with their fifth consecutive win.

A brace of goals from Michael Harness helped them to three points at bottom of the table Ruston Sports and lifted them to third in the table.

The Wongers drew a blank during the first half, but two goals from Harness and a classy finish from Nathan Rawdon secured three points at Newark Road, Lincoln.

Rustons are still looking for their first point after this seventh straight defeat.

Nettleham got off the mark with their first point and goals of the season at Wyberton, while Louth Town recorded their fourth win of the season at home to Sleaford Town Reserves.

Sleaford Sports Amateurs bagged three points at Brigg Town Reserves, while Cleethorpes Town’s Development Squad registered their first win, by the odd goal in three, at Harrowby United’s second string.

Hykeham Town were hit for six by Immingham Town, while, in the Challenge Cup, Skegness Town eased their way into the second round with victory at CGB Humbertherm.

Results: Brigg Town Reserves 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2; Harrowby United Reserves 1 Cleethorpes Town Development Squad 2; Immingham Town 6 Hykeham Town 1; Louth Town 4 Sleaford Town Reserves 1; Ruston Sports 0 Horncastle Town 3; Wyberton 2 Nettleham 2. Challenge Cup – CGB Humbertherm 1 Skegness Town 5.

