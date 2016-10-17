FOOTBALL: Horncastle Town pressure top two in Lincs League

Things are getting tight at the top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League after the top two crashed to defeats on their travels during the latest round of matches.

Horncastle Town put pressure on the top two with a tidy win over Lincoln Moorlands Railway, while Louth Town were held to a draw at Sleaford Sports Amateurs.

Leaders Grimsby Borough Reserves fell by the odd goal in three at Market Rasen Town, while second placed Skegness Town were beaten 3-2 at Hykeham Town.

Brigg Town Reserves won a seven-goal thriller at Nettleham, while Immingham Town hit Harrowby United’s second string for six.

The match between CGB Humbertherm and Ruston Sports was postponed due to players being involved in the County’s Under-18s squad.

Horncastle Town 2

Lincoln Moorlands Railway 0

Debutant Jasper Caudwell was among the goals as Sills and Betteridge team of the month Horncastle Town returned to winning ways.

Top scorer Michael Harness was also on target for the Wongers who closed the gap on the top two with this, their ninth league win of the season.

Results: Horncastle Town 2 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 0; Hykeham Town 3 Skegness Town 2; Immingham Town 6 Harrowby United Reserves 1; Market Rasen Town 2 Grimsby Borough Reserves 1; Nettleham 3 Brigg Town Reserves 4; Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2 Louth Town 2. Postponed: CGB Humbertherm v Ruston Sports.