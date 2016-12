There is still just time to buy tickets for Horncastle Town FC’s annual Christmas draw.

Tickets are priced at £1 each and prizes include cash at £100, £50 and £25, plus many other prizes.

The draw will take place in the clubhouse at The Wong on Saturday (December 24) at 3pm.

n Horncastle Town FC December draw: 1 163 Claire Farrel, 2 84 Bryony Read, 3 68 Ben Smith.