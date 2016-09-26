FOOTBALL: Horncastle Town come unstuck at home

None of the top four of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League tasted victory during the latest round of league games as the final 100 per cent records fell.

Arguably the shock of the day was Market Rasen Town’s win at champions Skegness Town, who had led 3-0 at one point.

Nettleham lifted themselves out of the bottom two with victory at second placed Horncastle Town, while unbeaten Grimsby Borough Reserves shared two goals with Hykeham Town.

CGB Humbertherm beat Sleaford Town’s second string by the odd goal in three, while Sleaford Sports Amateurs were hitting five past Cleethorpes Town Development Squad.

Wyberton got back to winning ways with a narrow success at Immingham Town, while Lincoln Moorlands Railway were edging out Brigg Town Reserves.

In the Challenge Cup, Harrowby United Reserves eased their way through to round yhree with a tidy win over Louth Town.

Horncastle Town 1

Nettleham 3

After eight wins on the bounce, Horncastle came unstuck against a resurgent Nettleham at The Wong.

Jack Higginson notched a brace for the Nettles to add to the Adam Croft goal.

Leading scorer Michael Harness was on target for the home side.

Results: CGB Humbertherm 2 Sleaford Town Reserves 1; Cleethorpes Town DS 1 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 5; Grimsby Borough Reserves 1 Hykeham Town 1; Horncastle Town 1 Nettleham 3; Immingham Town 1 Wyberton 2; Skegness Town 3 Market Rasen Town 4; Lincoln Moorlands Railway 2 Brigg Town Reserves 1. Challenge Cup: Harrowby United Reserves 3 Louth Town 1.