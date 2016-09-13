FOOTBALL: Horncastle Town climb up to second in Lincs League

East Lindsey teams are currently dominating at the top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

The Towns of champions Skegness, Horncastle and Louth are sitting pretty at the top of the pile after the latest round of results.

Leaders Skegness have still to drop a point after their 5-1 success at Immingham Town, while Horncastle climbed to second spot by virtue of hitting Sleaford Town’s second string for six at The Wong.

Louth moved into third place after a convincing win over local rivals CGB Humbertherm.

Hykeham Town got back to winning ways with the highest score of the day at home to Brigg Town Reserves, while Wyberton slipped down a few places after failing to win for the third successive game.

Market Rasen Town currently occupy seventh place after returning from a trip to Harrowby United Reserves with three points.

In the bottom of the table clash, Ruston Sports earned their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw at home to Cleethorpes Town’s Development Squad.

The match between Grimsby Borough Reserves and Sleaford Sports Amateurs was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup, Nettleham beat Scunthonians by the odd goal in three to go through to the second round.

Horncastle Town 6 Sleaford Town Reserves 1

Michael Harness scored a hat-trick as Horncastle hit Sleaford Town’s second string for six at The Wong.

Richard Jackson scored twice and Robbie Fixter once as the rampant Horncastle demolished Sleaford’s defences.

Paul Reece was the Sleaford scorer.

Results: Harrowby United Reserves 1 Market Rasen Town 5; Horncastle Town 6 Sleaford Town Reserves 1; Hykeham Town 7 Brigg Town Reserves 1; Immingham Town 1 Skegness Town 5; Lincoln Moorlands Railway 2 Wyberton 1; Louth Town 5 CGB Humbertherm 1; Ruston Sports 2 Cleethorpes Town Development Squad 2. Postponed - Grimsby Borough Reserves v Sleaford Sports Association.

Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup: Scunthonians 1 Nettleham 2.

