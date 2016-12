Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup

Fourth round

Skegness Town 3

Horncastle Town 1

Skegness Town had to come back from a goal down to beat local rivals Horncastle at the Vertigo Stadium.

Ben Fidling gave the visitors the lead after 20 minutes, but an Andy Parish header levelled for the seasiders before the break.

Will Britton put the Lilywhites in front before Luke Rayner-Mistry completed the scoring late in the game.