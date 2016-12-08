FOOTBALL: Defeat sends Metheringham to the bottom of Premier

Lincoln Sunday League

Premier Division

Metheringham fell to the foot of the table following their 3-1 defeat at Ruston Sports who moved up to third.

Metheringham visited unbeaten Ruston looking to get back to winning ways and were a goal up inside seven minutes as Matt Robinson rose highest to head home a Jayden Driver corner. This was Meg’s first goal in 275 minutes of football.

But this lead lasted just four minutes as Rustons then scored with a simple header from a left wing cross.

Play became end to end with Meg seeing a Jake Thorpe effort brilliantly tipped on to and over the bar by Rustons keeper Rory McCracken. Then Rustons took the lead as the first half was coming at a close with a close range finish when Metheringham failed to clear their lines following a corner.

The second half was almost a non-event with neither side able to put their foot on the ball and they just merely huffed and puffed up and down the pitch. There were half chances created but missed by both sides and Meg would say they had a couple of half calls for a penalty, both turned down.

With Meg chasing the game, there was always the chance they would score but Rustons made sure of the points with a close range finish from a right wing corner with five minutes left.

Despite the numerous players missing from the side, man for man, those who turned out gave an excellent account of themselves and with a little more luck in front of goal, could and should have at least taken a point. Star player was Jayden Driver.

Meanwhile, league leaders Lincoln Moorlands remain top after their 4-2 win at home to Newton United, whilst New Swan climbed into second place after a 4-2 home win over Scothern United.

Division One

Welton FC appeared to have discovered their early season form again and they collected three more points with a comprehensive 5-1 win at home to AFC Lincoln Green.

Gatehouse FC are hot on their heels and they maintained their 100 per cent league record with a 3-0 home win against Old Boys United, a result which sees them remain in second position in the table.

Lincoln Imp FC and Saxilby Athletic came up against each other occupying third and fourth spots respectively before the game but with Lincoln Imp running out as 3-2 winners they have now changed places with Lincoln Imp now occupying third place.

Horncastle Town went down 3-1 at home to resurgent Trent Valley FC and Hykeham Memorial enjoyed success by 1-0 when they visited AFC Plough. The final game in this division saw St Helens return from their trip to Horncastle with all 3 points following their 5-3 victory at AFC Harpars.

Division Two

Leaders Railway Inn AFC maintained their impressive form with the 5-0 demolition of Greenbank FC whilst Bassingham Bugle Horn FC moved up to second spot thanks to a 3-0 win at Waddington United.

Red Lion Dunston have improved immensely of late and they maintained their recent good form with a slender 1-0 win at home to Plough Sturton, a result that sees Plough Sturton drop to the bottom of the table after the results of the day.

Bardney FC had started the day in last position in the table but their 2-1 success away at Lincoln High Street saw them climb three places, whilst the final game between Crows Athletic and FVA Jerusalem saw the points shared in a 2-2 draw out at Coleby.

Division Three

Wragby FC’s dominance at the top of this division continued today with their ninth successive league victory thanks to a 1-0 scoreline at Turks Head.

Second placed Shakespeare Athletic remain on their heels courtesy of a 4-1 victory at home to Fox and Hounds FC, and Cherry Willingham maintained their recent run of impressive results with the biggest win in the entire league – 8-0 away at HBW United.

Newtoft United gained their first league win of the season with a 4-2 home win against Queen in the West FC whilst North Lindum Hawks sent Lincoln RNA to the foot of the table by recording a 3-1 home victory, despite travelling to Cherry Willingham in order to do so.

Division Four

Broadley FC remain in second place in the table courtesy of an excellent 3-2 win at Hykeham Athletic and AFC Golden Eagle are still third after their fine 8-1 victory at Saxilby Sports FC.

Railway Inn United maintained their 100 per cent league form for the sixth successive game by winning 5-1 at The Shed FC, whilst FVA Jerusalem Reserves enjoyed their 4-0 win at home to AFC West End.

Nosey FC were the latest team to attempt to improve their goal difference when playing against bottom of the table Blue Lion FC, but their 5-0 win represented the best result of the season so far for the Lion – so perhaps both teams will see today’s game as a success.