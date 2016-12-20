FOOTBALL: Coningsby whitewash local derby rivals

Boston Saturday Football League

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Coningsby 8

Billinghay Athletic 0

Coningsby dominated play and, after only 10 minutes, Shaun Boothby opened the scoring when, after a short run, he sent in a sizzler from the edge of the penalty area. Boothby doubled his tally five minutes later with a free kick that miraculously curved its way through a forest of legs to end up in the net.

Jamie Beamish got in on the act with another short run and a belter for number three, plus a header from a corner kick for a half time total of four.

Coningsby kept up the pace in the second half with two more goals from Boothby, one from veteran Jamie Todd and another from Beamish.