FOOTBALL: Coningsby through to county cup semi-finals

Lincolnshire Junior Cup

Quarter-final

Coningsby 2

Langtoft 0

Coningsby took to the Allan Barker Field on Saturday for an early kick-off against higher-ranked Langtoft in the last eight of the county cup competition.

Much to the surprise of the supporters, it was the Reds who had the best of the play, putting together some great passing sequences and taking the game time and again into the visitors’ half.

On the half-hour mark, Coningsby’s Jason Cooke shot for goal only for the ball to be returned to him by the goalkeeper. Cooke made no mistake with his second shot, putting the home team in the lead.

The second half was as entertaining as the first with the Reds keeping up the pressure. With seven minutes left to play, Shaun Boothby was on target with a penalty, putting the game out of Langtoft’s reach.