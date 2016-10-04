FOOTBALL: Coningsby Reserves edge local derby

Boston Saturday League

Division Two

Coningsby Reserves 1

Billinghay Reserves 0

Coningsby Reserves hosted a derby against Billinghay Athletic, a game more notable for its non-violent aggressions than the quality of the football.

The teams were well matched and both worked hard but there were no outstanding flashes of brilliance.

Coningsby had a goal invalidated eight minutes in, this being the high point of the first half.

The second half was much more entertaining. Ten minutes after the break, Coningsby’s Jamie Todd found himself in exactly the right spot to to accept a long ball, avoid a tackle and boot the ball past the out of position keeper.

There were no more goals but the Reds did manage to rattle the woodwork a couple of times.