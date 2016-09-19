FOOTBALL: Bragging rights go to Harpars in Horncastle derby

Lincoln Sunday League Division One

Horncastle Town 1

AFC Harpars 2

First bragging rights of the season in Horncastle went to AFC Harpars as they beat local rivals Horncastle Town on the opening day of the season.

The home side were highly fancied going into the match, having been newly promoted as league champions and cup winners.

It was Harpars who went ahead in the first minute though, with new signing Tom Johnson scoring direct from a corner.

The visitors seemed the hungriest as the match progressed and were unlucky not to earn a penalty when Jonathan Seymour was brought down in the box after turning his man.

Early in the second half, Harpars doubled their lead when substitute Sean Rylance slotted home on his debut.

As the match progressed, the home side were limited to a number of long range efforts as the Harpars defence held firm.

In the 87th minute, Horncastle’s Harry Hinkley rifled the ball home through a packed defence, but Harpars held on to claim the points.