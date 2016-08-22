FOOTBALL: Boston Saturday League results roound-up

Taylors Garages Premier Division
Pointon 5 Wyberton Res 2, Spilsby Town 8 Heckington Millers 0, Swineshead Institute 6 Ruskington Rovers 2.
Taylors Peugeot Divsion One
FC Kirton 0 Railway Athletic 1, Freiston 0 Fishtoft 0.
Taylors Ford Division Two
Boston International FC OFF East Coast (East Coast unable to fulfil
fixture), Fishtoft Res 2 Sibsey 4.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three
Benington Res 2 Holbeach Bank 1, Leverton SFC Res 2 Spalding Harriers 2, Wyberton ‘A’ 3 Boston Titans 3.
